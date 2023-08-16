Clifford Capital Partners LLC Increases Holdings in EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC)

Clifford Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC – Free Report) by 3.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 347,664 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,976 shares during the period. EVERTEC comprises about 3.6% of Clifford Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Clifford Capital Partners LLC owned 0.53% of EVERTEC worth $11,734,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC bought a new stake in EVERTEC in the first quarter valued at $4,225,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in EVERTEC by 13.3% in the first quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 70,360 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,375,000 after purchasing an additional 8,264 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in EVERTEC by 274.8% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,132 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in EVERTEC by 195.9% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 32,778 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,106,000 after purchasing an additional 21,701 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Trust Co. acquired a new position in EVERTEC in the first quarter worth $317,000. 95.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at EVERTEC

In other EVERTEC news, EVP Paola Perez-Surillo sold 3,253 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.11, for a total value of $127,224.83. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 32,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,256,956.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other EVERTEC news, EVP Paola Perez-Surillo sold 3,253 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.11, for a total value of $127,224.83. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 32,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,256,956.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Joaquin A. Castrillo-Salgado sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.18, for a total value of $542,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 59,489 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,152,312.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on EVTC shares. Raymond James boosted their price objective on EVERTEC from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. StockNews.com lowered EVERTEC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price target on EVERTEC from $36.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th.

EVERTEC Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of EVTC traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $39.73. 62,617 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 298,978. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. EVERTEC, Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.17 and a 1-year high of $42.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a PE ratio of 11.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a fifty day moving average of $38.30 and a 200-day moving average of $35.96.

EVERTEC Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 28th. EVERTEC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.90%.

EVERTEC Profile

EVERTEC, Inc engages in transaction processing business in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates through Payment Services – Puerto Rico & Caribbean; Payment Services – Latin America; Merchant Acquiring; and Business Solutions segments. It provides merchant acquiring services, which enable point of sales and e-commerce merchants to accept and process electronic methods of payment, such as debit, credit, prepaid, and electronic benefit transfer (EBT) cards.

