Clifford Capital Partners LLC Has $866,000 Position in Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. (NYSE:FDP)

Clifford Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. (NYSE:FDP – Free Report) by 94.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 28,746 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,962 shares during the quarter. Clifford Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Fresh Del Monte Produce were worth $866,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce during the first quarter worth approximately $287,000. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce by 3.0% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,154,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,451,000 after purchasing an additional 33,360 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce by 24.7% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 1,237 shares during the period. Alan B. Lancz & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce during the first quarter worth approximately $132,000. Finally, Summit Global Investments acquired a new stake in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce during the first quarter worth approximately $515,000. 66.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Fresh Del Monte Produce alerts:

Fresh Del Monte Produce Stock Down 0.6 %

NYSE FDP traded down $0.17 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $26.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,371 shares, compared to its average volume of 181,265. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of 9.22 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $26.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.07. Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.09 and a 1-year high of $32.49.

Fresh Del Monte Produce Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling at Fresh Del Monte Produce

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 17th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 16th. Fresh Del Monte Produce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.87%.

In other Fresh Del Monte Produce news, Director Michael J. Berthelot sold 6,000 shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.47, for a total value of $170,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,859 shares in the company, valued at $394,565.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Jesus Rodriguez Calvo sold 1,605 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total value of $44,940.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael J. Berthelot sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.47, for a total transaction of $170,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $394,565.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,025 shares of company stock worth $367,196 over the last ninety days. 36.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 3rd.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Fresh Del Monte Produce

Fresh Del Monte Produce Profile

(Free Report)

Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes fresh and fresh-cut fruits and vegetables in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fresh and Value-Added Products, Banana, and Other Products and Services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. (NYSE:FDP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fresh Del Monte Produce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fresh Del Monte Produce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.