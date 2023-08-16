Clifford Capital Partners LLC Has $764,000 Position in Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGI)

Clifford Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGI – Free Report) by 33.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 104,612 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 26,159 shares during the period. Clifford Capital Partners LLC owned about 0.31% of Commercial Vehicle Group worth $764,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Forager Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. Forager Capital Management LLC now owns 2,627,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,868,000 after buying an additional 410,013 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in Commercial Vehicle Group by 2.8% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 2,010,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,678,000 after acquiring an additional 54,000 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Commercial Vehicle Group by 6.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,537,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,996,000 after acquiring an additional 88,130 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Commercial Vehicle Group by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,166,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,943,000 after acquiring an additional 4,752 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its holdings in Commercial Vehicle Group by 0.5% during the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 789,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,675,000 after acquiring an additional 3,800 shares in the last quarter. 58.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Commercial Vehicle Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CVGI traded down $0.24 on Wednesday, hitting $9.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 117,321 shares, compared to its average volume of 259,293. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.97. Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. has a one year low of $4.03 and a one year high of $11.96.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CVGI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Commercial Vehicle Group in a report on Monday, August 7th. TheStreet upgraded Commercial Vehicle Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Commercial Vehicle Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Commercial Vehicle Group Company Profile

Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, produces, and sells components and assemblies in North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific regions. The company operates in four segments: Vehicle Solutions, Electrical Systems, Aftermarket & Accessories, and Industrial Automation.

