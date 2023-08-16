Clifford Capital Partners LLC Has $13.34 Million Position in DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC)

Clifford Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Free Report) by 4.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 521,926 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,303 shares during the period. DXC Technology comprises approximately 4.1% of Clifford Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Clifford Capital Partners LLC owned approximately 0.23% of DXC Technology worth $13,340,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in DXC Technology by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 280,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,440,000 after buying an additional 28,048 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in DXC Technology by 29.0% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 89,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,474,000 after purchasing an additional 20,113 shares during the period. Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV boosted its stake in DXC Technology by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV now owns 656,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,784,000 after purchasing an additional 33,791 shares during the period. Polianta Ltd boosted its stake in DXC Technology by 80.2% in the 1st quarter. Polianta Ltd now owns 46,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,183,000 after purchasing an additional 20,600 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in DXC Technology by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares during the period. 91.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DXC Technology stock traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $20.67. 1,235,505 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,916,178. The company has a market cap of $4.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.94. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. DXC Technology has a 52 week low of $18.61 and a 52 week high of $30.27.

DXC Technology ( NYSE:DXC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.19). DXC Technology had a negative net margin of 4.47% and a positive return on equity of 17.63%. The business had revenue of $3.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that DXC Technology will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on DXC shares. Citigroup lowered shares of DXC Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of DXC Technology from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of DXC Technology from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of DXC Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of DXC Technology from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DXC Technology has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.09.

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Australia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS).

