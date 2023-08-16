Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) Issues Q1 Earnings Guidance

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.02-1.04 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.00. The company issued revenue guidance of $14.50-14.70 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $14.63 billion. Cisco Systems also updated its FY24 guidance to $4.01-4.08 EPS.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CSCO. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $63.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Cisco Systems from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Bank of America lowered shares of Cisco Systems from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $53.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, 51job restated an initiates rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Friday, June 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $56.95.

Shares of CSCO traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $52.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,694,689 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,492,984. The stock has a market cap of $215.82 billion, a PE ratio of 19.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Cisco Systems has a 52 week low of $38.60 and a 52 week high of $54.14. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $51.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.95.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 16th. The network equipment provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.08. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 20.89% and a return on equity of 31.66%. The company had revenue of $15.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Cisco Systems will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 2,142 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.50, for a total value of $103,887.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 179,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,699,833. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Cisco Systems news, EVP Jeffery S. Sharritts sold 5,175 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.11, for a total transaction of $254,144.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 259,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,763,345.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 2,142 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.50, for a total transaction of $103,887.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 179,378 shares in the company, valued at $8,699,833. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,093 shares of company stock valued at $1,963,134 over the last three months. 0.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 184,879,450 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $9,664,544,000 after buying an additional 4,061,022 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 61,788,267 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,943,593,000 after buying an additional 9,160,347 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 112,307.0% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 59,519,500 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,835,509,000 after buying an additional 59,466,550 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 53,356,141 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,975,139,000 after buying an additional 3,087,294 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $2,028,781,000. 71.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points that are standalone, controller appliance-based, switch-converged, and Meraki cloud-managed offerings; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

