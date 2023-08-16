China Green Agriculture (NYSE:CGA) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of China Green Agriculture (NYSE:CGA – Free Report) in a report released on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

China Green Agriculture Trading Down 2.2 %

Shares of China Green Agriculture stock opened at $2.62 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.77 and its 200 day moving average is $3.44. China Green Agriculture has a 1 year low of $2.54 and a 1 year high of $7.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

China Green Agriculture (NYSE:CGA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The basic materials company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. China Green Agriculture had a negative return on equity of 12.31% and a negative net margin of 12.95%. The business had revenue of $45.26 million during the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On China Green Agriculture

About China Green Agriculture

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CGA. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in China Green Agriculture in the 1st quarter worth about $115,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in China Green Agriculture by 67.8% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 19,051 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $192,000 after acquiring an additional 7,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in China Green Agriculture in the 1st quarter worth approximately $175,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

China Green Agriculture, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, production, and sale of various fertilizers and agricultural products in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through three segments: Jinong (Fertilizer Production); Gufeng (Fertilizer Production); and Yuxing (Agricultural Products Production).

