China Gas Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CGHLY) Raises Dividend to $1.23 Per Share

China Gas Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CGHLY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, August 16th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 28th will be paid a dividend of 1.2291 per share on Wednesday, October 18th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 25th. This is a positive change from China Gas’s previous dividend of $0.27.
China Gas Price Performance
Shares of CGHLY stock remained flat at $26.80 during trading hours on Wednesday. China Gas has a 52-week low of $21.75 and a 52-week high of $39.87. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $27.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.96.
About China Gas
