Chiba Bank (OTCMKTS:CHBAY) Reaches New 12-Month High at $37.38

Posted by on Aug 16th, 2023

The Chiba Bank, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CHBAY) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $37.38 and last traded at $37.38, with a volume of 0 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $37.38.

Chiba Bank Stock Performance

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.38. The company has a market cap of $5.51 billion, a PE ratio of 12.22 and a beta of 0.64.

Chiba Bank (OTCMKTS:CHBAY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 14th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $534.93 million for the quarter.

About Chiba Bank

(Get Free Report)

The Chiba Bank, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides banking products and services in Japan and internationally. It offers various deposit products; and various loans and bills discounting products, as well as investment management and investment advisory services. The company also engages in securities, leasing, credit card, and credit guarantee business; management and collection of claims; and outsourcing of operational business.

Featured Articles

