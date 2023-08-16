Chiba Bank (OTCMKTS:CHBAY) Reaches New 12-Month High at $37.38

The Chiba Bank, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CHBAY – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $37.38 and last traded at $37.38, with a volume of 0 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $37.38.

Chiba Bank Stock Performance

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.38. The company has a market cap of $5.51 billion, a PE ratio of 12.22 and a beta of 0.64.

Chiba Bank (OTCMKTS:CHBAY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 14th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $534.93 million for the quarter.

About Chiba Bank

The Chiba Bank, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides banking products and services in Japan and internationally. It offers various deposit products; and various loans and bills discounting products, as well as investment management and investment advisory services. The company also engages in securities, leasing, credit card, and credit guarantee business; management and collection of claims; and outsourcing of operational business.

