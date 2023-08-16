Chase (NYSEAMERICAN:CCF) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Chase (NYSEAMERICAN:CCF – Free Report) in a research note published on Saturday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the construction company’s stock.

Chase Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of Chase stock opened at $125.98 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.89 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 3.12, a current ratio of 5.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $107.91. Chase has a 52 week low of $79.00 and a 52 week high of $135.27.

Get Chase alerts:

Chase (NYSEAMERICAN:CCF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 6th. The construction company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $106.65 million during the quarter. Chase had a net margin of 9.59% and a return on equity of 11.94%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Trading of Chase

In related news, CEO Adam Chase sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.89, for a total transaction of $175,335.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 186,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,828,623.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 13.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Chase by 8.7% in the first quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 131,244 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $13,745,000 after acquiring an additional 10,479 shares during the last quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC lifted its position in Chase by 0.7% during the first quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC now owns 38,698 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,053,000 after buying an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Chase by 136.5% during the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 90,858 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,837,000 after buying an additional 52,441 shares in the last quarter. AltraVue Capital LLC lifted its position in Chase by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. AltraVue Capital LLC now owns 263,467 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $22,727,000 after buying an additional 36,470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Chase by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,421 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period. 69.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Chase

(Get Free Report)

Chase Corporation, a specialty chemicals company, engages in the manufacture and sale of protective materials for various applications in North America, Asia, the Middle East, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Adhesives, Sealants and Additives; Industrial Tapes; and Corrosion Protection and Waterproofing.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Chase Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chase and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.