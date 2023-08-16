Chain Bridge I (NASDAQ:CBRG) Short Interest Update

Chain Bridge I (NASDAQ:CBRG – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decrease of 20.0% from the July 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 43,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Chain Bridge I Price Performance

Shares of CBRG traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.62. 12,367 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 110,475. Chain Bridge I has a 52 week low of $9.65 and a 52 week high of $10.99. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.44.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Chain Bridge I

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of Chain Bridge I during the 2nd quarter worth $119,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chain Bridge I during the 2nd quarter worth $211,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of Chain Bridge I during the 1st quarter worth $219,000. Cowen AND Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chain Bridge I during the 2nd quarter worth $454,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities USA LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chain Bridge I by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.41% of the company’s stock.

About Chain Bridge I

Chain Bridge I does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It also intends to focus on partnering with a technology company that will advance the United States national security and intelligence interests.

