Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás (NYSE:EBR) Short Interest Down 13.5% in July

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás (NYSE:EBR – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,170,000 shares, a drop of 13.5% from the July 15th total of 2,510,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,180,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days.

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás Trading Down 3.0 %

EBR traded down $0.21 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.80. 3,231,243 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,361,398. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.20. The firm has a market cap of $15.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.76. Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás has a 1 year low of $5.67 and a 1 year high of $10.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.47.

Get Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. - Eletrobrás alerts:

Institutional Trading of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its position in Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 2,267,227 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $18,704,000 after acquiring an additional 208,439 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás during the 2nd quarter valued at $20,062,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás by 509.0% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,858,261 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $15,368,000 after acquiring an additional 1,553,112 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás by 64.9% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 803,451 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,127,000 after acquiring an additional 316,345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barings LLC boosted its position in Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás by 108.7% during the 4th quarter. Barings LLC now owns 649,975 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,154,000 after acquiring an additional 338,479 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 5.39% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 21st.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás

About Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás

(Get Free Report)

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras SA – Eletrobrás, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in Brazil. The company generates electricity through hydroelectric, thermal, nuclear, wind, and solar plants. It owned and operated 32 hydroelectric plants; As of December 31, 2022, it operated 32 hydroelectric plants; five thermal plants, including coal and gas power generation units with a total installed capacity of 1,482 megawatts; and two nuclear power plants comprising Angra I with an installed capacity of 640 megawatts and Angra II with an installed capacity of 1,350 megawatts.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. - Eletrobrás Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. - Eletrobrás and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.