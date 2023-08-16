Cellectis S.A. (NASDAQ:CLLS) Short Interest Update

Cellectis S.A. (NASDAQ:CLLS – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 343,200 shares, an increase of 9.2% from the July 15th total of 314,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 60,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.7 days.

Cellectis Stock Down 6.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CLLS traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.84. The company had a trading volume of 18,508 shares, compared to its average volume of 90,648. The company has a quick ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.06. The stock has a market cap of $102.45 million, a PE ratio of -0.98 and a beta of 2.11. Cellectis has a 1-year low of $1.68 and a 1-year high of $4.04.

Institutional Trading of Cellectis

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Cellectis by 19.2% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,501 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 3,305 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cellectis during the third quarter worth approximately $74,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cellectis during the second quarter worth approximately $46,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cellectis by 90.0% during the first quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 22,329 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 10,577 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cellectis in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.61% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of Cellectis in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on Cellectis in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Cellectis in a research report on Monday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $9.75.

About Cellectis

Cellectis SA, a clinical stage biotechnological company, develops immuno-oncology products based on gene-edited T-cells that express chimeric antigen receptors to target and eradicate cancer cells. The company is developing UCART19, an allogeneic T-cell product candidate for the treatment of CD19-expressing hematologic malignancies, such as acute lymphoblastic leukemia; ALLO-501 and ALLO-501A to treat relapsed or refractory for non-hodgkin lymphoma (NHL); and ALLO-715 for the treatment of multiple myeloma.

