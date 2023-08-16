CEEK VR (CEEK) 24-Hour Volume Tops $8.78 Million

CEEK VR (CEEK) traded down 5.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 16th. CEEK VR has a market capitalization of $36.79 million and approximately $8.78 million worth of CEEK VR was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CEEK VR token can currently be bought for $0.0457 or 0.00000158 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, CEEK VR has traded down 4.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get CEEK VR alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00004854 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.16 or 0.00017910 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.22 or 0.00018093 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000071 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.05 or 0.00014053 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28,861.33 or 1.00083992 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000670 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0211 or 0.00000073 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0203 or 0.00000070 BTC.

CEEK VR Token Profile

CEEK VR (CRYPTO:CEEK) is a token. It launched on April 19th, 2018. CEEK VR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 805,717,779 tokens. The Reddit community for CEEK VR is https://reddit.com/r/ceek. The official website for CEEK VR is www.ceek.io. CEEK VR’s official Twitter account is @ceek.

CEEK VR Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “CEEK VR (CEEK) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. CEEK VR has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 805,717,779.245471 in circulation. The last known price of CEEK VR is 0.04821209 USD and is down -2.24 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 97 active market(s) with $9,841,745.03 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ceek.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CEEK VR directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CEEK VR should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CEEK VR using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for CEEK VR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CEEK VR and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.