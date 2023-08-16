CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) Shares Sold by Bessemer Group Inc.

Bessemer Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Free Report) by 0.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 902,560 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 7,605 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. owned approximately 0.67% of CDW worth $175,901,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in CDW by 8.4% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 35,501 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $6,919,000 after purchasing an additional 2,760 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of CDW in the 1st quarter valued at $939,000. Pictet Asset Management SA raised its stake in shares of CDW by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 55,210 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $10,760,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH raised its stake in shares of CDW by 350.4% in the 1st quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 9,976 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,944,000 after acquiring an additional 7,761 shares during the period. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CDW in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.73% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of brokerages have recently commented on CDW. Citigroup began coverage on shares of CDW in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $205.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of CDW from $215.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of CDW from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of CDW from $198.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of CDW from $225.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $207.00.
CDW Stock Down 1.2 %
CDW stock traded down $2.43 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $202.25. 133,486 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 846,573. The company has a market capitalization of $27.11 billion, a PE ratio of 26.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.55. CDW Co. has a twelve month low of $147.91 and a twelve month high of $215.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $186.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $186.31.
CDW Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 24th. CDW’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.03%.
CDW Profile
CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise, hybrid, and cloud capabilities across hybrid infrastructure, digital experience, and security.
