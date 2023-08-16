CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) Shares Sold by Bessemer Group Inc.

Bessemer Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Free Report) by 0.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 902,560 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 7,605 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. owned approximately 0.67% of CDW worth $175,901,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in CDW by 8.4% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 35,501 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $6,919,000 after purchasing an additional 2,760 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of CDW in the 1st quarter valued at $939,000. Pictet Asset Management SA raised its stake in shares of CDW by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 55,210 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $10,760,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH raised its stake in shares of CDW by 350.4% in the 1st quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 9,976 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,944,000 after acquiring an additional 7,761 shares during the period. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CDW in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

Get CDW alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CDW. Citigroup began coverage on shares of CDW in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $205.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of CDW from $215.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of CDW from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of CDW from $198.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of CDW from $225.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $207.00.

CDW Stock Down 1.2 %

CDW stock traded down $2.43 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $202.25. 133,486 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 846,573. The company has a market capitalization of $27.11 billion, a PE ratio of 26.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.55. CDW Co. has a twelve month low of $147.91 and a twelve month high of $215.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $186.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $186.31.

CDW Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 24th. CDW’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.03%.

CDW Profile

(Free Report)

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise, hybrid, and cloud capabilities across hybrid infrastructure, digital experience, and security.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CDW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CDW and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.