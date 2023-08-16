Cavalier Investments LLC Purchases 46 Shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

Cavalier Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Free Report) by 3.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,262 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Cavalier Investments LLC’s holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $448,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 1.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,603,034 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,047,844,000 after purchasing an additional 66,211 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Tyler Technologies by 26.3% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,719,257 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $554,306,000 after buying an additional 357,779 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,098,670 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $354,222,000 after buying an additional 44,261 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 876,951 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $282,298,000 after acquiring an additional 23,739 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Tyler Technologies by 15.3% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 762,769 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $339,347,000 after acquiring an additional 101,365 shares in the last quarter. 90.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Tyler Technologies

In other news, Director Mary L. Landrieu sold 325 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $388.44, for a total transaction of $126,243.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,786 shares in the company, valued at $693,753.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Tyler Technologies news, Chairman John S. Marr, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $392.78, for a total transaction of $2,749,460.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 39,138 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,372,623.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mary L. Landrieu sold 325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $388.44, for a total transaction of $126,243.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $693,753.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Tyler Technologies Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSE TYL traded down $1.26 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $378.99. The company had a trading volume of 24,423 shares, compared to its average volume of 258,611. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $281.11 and a one year high of $426.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company’s fifty day moving average is $399.46 and its 200-day moving average is $370.79. The company has a market cap of $15.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.26 and a beta of 0.82.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The technology company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.17. Tyler Technologies had a return on equity of 8.94% and a net margin of 8.64%. The business had revenue of $504.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $490.65 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on TYL. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Tyler Technologies in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Tyler Technologies from $410.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Wolfe Research upped their price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies from $365.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Tyler Technologies from $470.00 to $475.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $472.00 price target for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Tyler Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $440.29.

Tyler Technologies Company Profile

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Software, and Platform Technologies. The company offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools; and financial management systems.

