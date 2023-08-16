Cavalier Investments LLC Purchases 322 Shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF)

Cavalier Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Free Report) by 5.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the quarter. Cavalier Investments LLC’s holdings in Raymond James were worth $558,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Raymond James by 80.5% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,629,875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $618,780,000 after purchasing an additional 2,510,966 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Raymond James in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $206,765,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Raymond James by 552.2% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,952,711 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $208,652,000 after purchasing an additional 1,653,311 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Raymond James by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,428,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $579,984,000 after purchasing an additional 837,121 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Raymond James by 35.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,278,272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $243,433,000 after purchasing an additional 591,327 shares during the period. 74.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:RJF traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $104.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 131,672 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,314,865. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $104.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $99.48. The company has a market capitalization of $21.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.27 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Raymond James has a twelve month low of $82.00 and a twelve month high of $126.00.

Raymond James ( NYSE:RJF Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.10 by ($0.25). Raymond James had a net margin of 13.98% and a return on equity of 18.73%. The firm had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.61 earnings per share. Raymond James’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Raymond James will post 8.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 3rd were issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 30th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. Raymond James’s payout ratio is currently 21.21%.

In other Raymond James news, COO Jeffrey A. Dowdle sold 5,281 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.36, for a total value of $508,877.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 48,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,655,537.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Raymond James news, COO Jeffrey A. Dowdle sold 5,281 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.36, for a total value of $508,877.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 48,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,655,537.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Horace Carter sold 3,753 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.12, for a total value of $409,527.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,129,476.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Raymond James from $112.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Raymond James in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Raymond James from $112.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $117.43.

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

