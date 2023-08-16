Cavalier Investments LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Cavalier Investments LLC lessened its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Free Report) by 50.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,596 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,832 shares during the quarter. Cavalier Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $1,041,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Keybank National Association OH lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 62,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,601,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. BHK Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 21.3% in the first quarter. BHK Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,860,000 after purchasing an additional 2,379 shares in the last quarter. Widmann Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Widmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 32,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,480,000 after buying an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 4,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $554,000 after buying an additional 518 shares during the period. Finally, Appleton Group LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Appleton Group LLC now owns 4,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $596,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Stock Performance

IWN stock traded down $0.65 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $143.62. 575,145 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,500,960. The company has a market cap of $11.53 billion, a PE ratio of 9.40 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $144.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $140.86. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a one year low of $127.21 and a one year high of $158.00.

About iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

