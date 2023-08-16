Cavalier Investments LLC Has $2.40 Million Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Cavalier Investments LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 51.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,834 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,183 shares during the quarter. Cavalier Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,398,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Studio Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Laffer Tengler Investments acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 27.4% in the fourth quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSEARCA IVV traded down $1.09 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $444.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,053,164 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,078,563. The stock has a market capitalization of $343.69 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $446.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $422.46. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $349.53 and a 1-year high of $461.88.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

