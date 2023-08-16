Capital Southwest Co. (NASDAQ:CSWC) Short Interest Down 11.8% in July

Capital Southwest Co. (NASDAQ:CSWC – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 369,400 shares, a decline of 11.8% from the July 15th total of 419,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 319,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days.

Capital Southwest Stock Down 1.7 %

CSWC traded down $0.38 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $21.89. 240,502 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 312,001. The stock has a market cap of $874.29 million, a P/E ratio of 13.35 and a beta of 1.21. Capital Southwest has a twelve month low of $16.28 and a twelve month high of $22.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $20.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 0.12.

Capital Southwest (NASDAQ:CSWC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 23rd. The asset manager reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.03. Capital Southwest had a net margin of 39.67% and a return on equity of 14.28%. The firm had revenue of $37.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.91 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Capital Southwest will post 2.58 EPS for the current year.

Capital Southwest Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. This is an increase from Capital Southwest’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. Capital Southwest’s payout ratio is currently 131.71%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Capital Southwest from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Capital Southwest from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Capital Southwest from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Capital Southwest currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.50.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Capital Southwest

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Capital Southwest in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Capital Southwest in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Capital Southwest in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Capital Southwest in the first quarter valued at about $78,000. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Capital Southwest in the fourth quarter valued at about $86,000. 21.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Capital Southwest

Capital Southwest Corporation is a business development company specializing in credit and private equity and venture capital investments in middle market companies, mezzanine, later stage, mature, late venture, emerging growth, buyouts, recapitalizations and growth capital investments. It does not invest in startups, publicly traded companies, real estate developments, project finance opportunities, oil and gas exploration businesses, troubled companies, turnarounds, and companies in which significant senior management is departing.

