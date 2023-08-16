Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDV) Shares Sold by FinDec Wealth Services Inc.

FinDec Wealth Services Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDV – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 281,424 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,344 shares during the period. Capital Group Dividend Value ETF makes up about 5.3% of FinDec Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. FinDec Wealth Services Inc. owned about 0.43% of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF worth $7,019,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 20.1% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,412,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,117,000 after buying an additional 572,214 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 17.2% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,989,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,548,000 after acquiring an additional 438,432 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,885,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,956,000 after purchasing an additional 308,411 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 118.1% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,740,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,645,000 after purchasing an additional 1,483,707 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 57.4% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,341,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,233,000 after purchasing an additional 854,109 shares during the last quarter.

Get Capital Group Dividend Value ETF alerts:

Capital Group Dividend Value ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA CGDV traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $27.25. 391,818 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 838,701. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a PE ratio of 17.83 and a beta of 0.91. Capital Group Dividend Value ETF has a 1-year low of $20.41 and a 1-year high of $28.27.

Capital Group Dividend Value ETF Company Profile

The Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (CGDV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that primarily invests in stocks of dividend-paying, large- and mid-cap US companies. The fund seeks to produce income exceeding the average yield on US stocks.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CGDV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Group Dividend Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Group Dividend Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.