Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP) Short Interest Up 9.2% in July

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Get Free Report) (TSE:CP) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,340,000 shares, an increase of 9.2% from the July 15th total of 13,130,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,230,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.4 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CP. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 23.5% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,849 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,226,000 after purchasing an additional 5,687 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 138,070 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $10,300,000 after acquiring an additional 1,135 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 72.9% in the fourth quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 13,852 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,033,000 after acquiring an additional 5,840 shares during the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Finally, Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 8.4% during the first quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,724 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.84% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on CP. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $78.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Argus raised Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.00.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Stock Performance

NYSE CP traded down $0.50 on Wednesday, hitting $78.46. 2,116,399 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,062,679. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $80.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.72. The firm has a market cap of $73.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.01. Canadian Pacific Kansas City has a fifty-two week low of $65.17 and a fifty-two week high of $85.40.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a dividend of $0.1437 per share. This represents a $0.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. This is an increase from Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.57%.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Company Profile

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

See Also

