Canaan Inc. (NASDAQ:CAN) Short Interest Down 11.7% in July

Canaan Inc. (NASDAQ:CAN – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,520,000 shares, a decline of 11.7% from the July 15th total of 9,650,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,930,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.9 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CAN. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Canaan by 4.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,386,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,948,000 after purchasing an additional 252,678 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Canaan by 12.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,463,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,377,000 after purchasing an additional 387,481 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Canaan by 165.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,388,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,218,000 after purchasing an additional 2,112,322 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Canaan by 49.2% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,894,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,717,000 after purchasing an additional 954,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Canaan by 71.5% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,751,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,732,000 after purchasing an additional 730,157 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 14.85% of the company’s stock.

Canaan stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,916,116 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,539,529. Canaan has a 52 week low of $1.83 and a 52 week high of $4.28. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.64. The stock has a market cap of $424.39 million, a PE ratio of -8.13 and a beta of 3.23.

Canaan ( NASDAQ:CAN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 26th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.36). Canaan had a negative net margin of 9.76% and a negative return on equity of 8.18%. The business had revenue of $55.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.00 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Canaan will post -0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Canaan Inc engages in the research, design, and sale of integrated circuit (IC) final mining equipment products by integrating IC products for bitcoin mining and related components in the People's Republic of China. It is also involved in the assembly and distribution of mining equipment and spare parts.

