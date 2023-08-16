Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust (NASDAQ:CPZ) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust (NASDAQ:CPZ – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,200 shares, a growth of 20.0% from the July 15th total of 3,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 46,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust Price Performance

NASDAQ CPZ traded up 0.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting 15.47. The company had a trading volume of 62,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,950. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of 15.46 and a 200-day moving average price of 15.56. Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust has a twelve month low of 14.42 and a twelve month high of 18.78.

Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.86%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust

About Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its position in shares of Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust by 142.1% during the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 54,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $832,000 after buying an additional 31,979 shares during the last quarter. Almitas Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust during the 4th quarter worth $173,000. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust by 105.5% during the 4th quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. now owns 42,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $641,000 after buying an additional 21,646 shares during the last quarter. Elequin Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust during the 4th quarter worth $246,000. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 981 shares in the last quarter.

Calamos Investments is a global investment firm committed to excellence in investment management and client services. A global investment platform with focused, experienced teams, specialized by investment discipline. Serving the needs of institutional and individual investors since 1977. Offering a range of global investment solutions to work with a client’s asset allocation framework.

