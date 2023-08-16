Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust (NASDAQ:CPZ) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust (NASDAQ:CPZ – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,200 shares, a growth of 20.0% from the July 15th total of 3,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 46,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust Price Performance
NASDAQ CPZ traded up 0.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting 15.47. The company had a trading volume of 62,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,950. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of 15.46 and a 200-day moving average price of 15.56. Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust has a twelve month low of 14.42 and a twelve month high of 18.78.
Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.86%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust
About Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust
Calamos Investments is a global investment firm committed to excellence in investment management and client services. A global investment platform with focused, experienced teams, specialized by investment discipline. Serving the needs of institutional and individual investors since 1977. Offering a range of global investment solutions to work with a client’s asset allocation framework.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust
- Golden Cross Stocks: Pattern, Examples and Charts
- On Holding Slips Into A More Comfortable Price Point
- Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Highs
- 3 Growing Cannabis Stocks Ready To Bloom
- Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) What You Need to Know
- Will Meta’s Pullback Offer Buy Point After AI-Driven Surge?
Receive News & Ratings for Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.