Byrna Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:BYRN) Short Interest Update

Byrna Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:BYRN – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 887,400 shares, a decrease of 20.1% from the July 15th total of 1,110,000 shares. Currently, 5.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 108,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 8.2 days.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Byrna Technologies by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 292,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,291,000 after buying an additional 3,650 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Byrna Technologies by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 23,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 3,747 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Byrna Technologies by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 123,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,007,000 after purchasing an additional 3,885 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Byrna Technologies by 34.4% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 16,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 4,320 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Byrna Technologies by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 29,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 4,508 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Byrna Technologies stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $3.53. The company had a trading volume of 32,972 shares, compared to its average volume of 87,774. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.12. Byrna Technologies has a twelve month low of $3.07 and a twelve month high of $10.38. The company has a market cap of $77.58 million, a P/E ratio of -15.35 and a beta of 1.38.

Byrna Technologies ( NASDAQ:BYRN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 11th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.03. Byrna Technologies had a negative net margin of 10.21% and a negative return on equity of 13.12%. The business had revenue of $11.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.41 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Byrna Technologies will post -0.22 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Dawson James dropped their price objective on shares of Byrna Technologies from $9.50 to $7.25 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th.

Byrna Technologies Inc, a non-lethal defense technology company, provides non-lethal alternative solutions for law enforcement and private security. It offers handheld personal security devices and shoulder-fired launchers without the need for background check or firearm license; and projectiles including chemical irritant, kinetic, and inert rounds.

