Brooks Pennington III Sells 777 Shares of Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) Stock

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA – Get Free Report) Director Brooks Pennington III sold 777 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.62, for a total value of $32,338.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $122,362.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
Brooks Pennington III also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, August 7th, Brooks Pennington III sold 25,561 shares of Central Garden & Pet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.34, for a total value of $1,158,935.74.
Central Garden & Pet Trading Down 0.6 %
Shares of NASDAQ:CENTA traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $41.59. The company had a trading volume of 91,383 shares, compared to its average volume of 178,926. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 3.51. Central Garden & Pet has a 1-year low of $33.69 and a 1-year high of $45.93. The firm has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.52 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.61.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Central Garden & Pet
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Central Garden & Pet by 32.5% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,965,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,855,000 after acquiring an additional 727,276 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Central Garden & Pet in the 4th quarter worth about $13,824,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Central Garden & Pet by 35.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 811,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,065,000 after acquiring an additional 214,648 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Central Garden & Pet by 22.8% in the 1st quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,118,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,702,000 after acquiring an additional 207,813 shares in the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Central Garden & Pet by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 835,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,900,000 after acquiring an additional 143,416 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.33% of the company’s stock.
Central Garden & Pet Company Profile
Central Garden & Pet Company produces and distributes various products for the lawn and garden, and pet supplies markets in the United States. It operates through two segments, Pet and Garden. The Pet segment provides dog and cat supplies, such as dog treats and chews, toys, pet beds and grooming products, waste management and training pads, and pet containment; supplies for aquatics, small animals, reptiles, and pet birds, including toys, cages and habitats, bedding, and food and supplements; animal and household health and insect control products; live fish and products for fish, reptiles, and other aquarium-based pets, such as aquariums, furniture and lighting fixtures, pumps, filters, water conditioners, food, and supplements; and products for equine and livestock, as well as outdoor cushions.
