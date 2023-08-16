Brooge Energy (NASDAQ:BROG) Shares Gap Down to $4.77

Brooge Energy Limited (NASDAQ:BROG – Get Free Report) shares gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $4.77, but opened at $4.61. Brooge Energy shares last traded at $4.61, with a volume of 126 shares.

Brooge Energy Trading Down 3.4 %

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.28.

Get Brooge Energy alerts:

Institutional Trading of Brooge Energy

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Brooge Energy stock. Bluefin Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Brooge Energy Limited (NASDAQ:BROG – Free Report) by 20.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 59,137 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,929 shares during the period. Bluefin Capital Management LLC owned 0.05% of Brooge Energy worth $316,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 3.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Brooge Energy

Brooge Energy Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides oil storage and related services at the Port of Fujairah in the United Arab Emirates. It operates phase I and phase II facilities comprising 22 tanks with a capacity of approximately 1,001,388 cubic meters for offering storage, heating, and blending of fuel oil and clean petroleum products, including aviation fuel, gas oil, gasoline, marine gas oil, and naphtha.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Brooge Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brooge Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.