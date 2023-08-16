Brokers Offer Predictions for The ODP Co.’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:ODP)

The ODP Co. (NASDAQ:ODP – Free Report) – Research analysts at B. Riley raised their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for ODP in a note issued to investors on Thursday, August 10th. B. Riley analyst J. Lick now forecasts that the specialty retailer will post earnings per share of $5.25 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $4.99. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for ODP’s current full-year earnings is $5.25 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for ODP’s Q1 2024 earnings at $2.05 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.09 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.08 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $6.24 EPS and Q2 2025 earnings at $1.46 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com raised ODP from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 7th.

ODP Trading Down 0.6 %

ODP stock opened at $48.03 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.51. ODP has a one year low of $34.55 and a one year high of $53.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $46.83 and a 200-day moving average of $45.94.

ODP (NASDAQ:ODP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The specialty retailer reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.22. ODP had a return on equity of 17.82% and a net margin of 2.29%. The firm had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in ODP during the second quarter worth about $30,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new position in ODP in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new position in ODP in the first quarter valued at about $444,000. Berylson Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of ODP during the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of ODP in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.47% of the company’s stock.

In other ODP news, EVP John Gannfors sold 36,965 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.17, for a total transaction of $1,669,709.05. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 66,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,015,865.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other ODP news, EVP John Gannfors sold 36,965 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.17, for a total transaction of $1,669,709.05. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 66,767 shares in the company, valued at $3,015,865.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gerry P. Smith sold 11,830 shares of ODP stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.04, for a total value of $591,973.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 922,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,174,059.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 122,579 shares of company stock worth $5,920,997. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

The ODP Corporation provides business services and supplies, products, and digital workplace technology solutions for small, medium, and enterprise businesses in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the U.S. Virgin Islands. The company operates through four divisions: ODP Business Solutions, Office Depot, Veyer, and Varis.

