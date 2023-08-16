Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC Sells 1,153 Shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC decreased its holdings in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) by 2.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,162 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,153 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $3,026,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boston Partners increased its position in DuPont de Nemours by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 12,748,963 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $877,001,000 after buying an additional 248,962 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 114,597.6% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,970,989 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $821,569,000 after acquiring an additional 11,960,552 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,135,636 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $694,339,000 after acquiring an additional 30,132 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,696,931 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $528,241,000 after acquiring an additional 498,633 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 0.8% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 7,279,781 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $404,619,000 after purchasing an additional 58,814 shares in the last quarter. 76.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get DuPont de Nemours alerts:

DuPont de Nemours Price Performance

DuPont de Nemours stock traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $75.36. 475,192 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,190,489. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 12-month low of $49.52 and a 12-month high of $78.74. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $72.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.17. The company has a market cap of $34.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.76, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.41.

DuPont de Nemours Dividend Announcement

DuPont de Nemours ( NYSE:DD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.02. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 37.09% and a return on equity of 6.11%. The business had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.88 earnings per share. DuPont de Nemours’s quarterly revenue was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 31st will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 28th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.85%.

Insider Buying and Selling at DuPont de Nemours

In other DuPont de Nemours news, insider Michael G. Goss sold 7,919 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.36, for a total transaction of $612,613.84. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,363 shares in the company, valued at $1,033,761.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. TheStreet cut DuPont de Nemours from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Mizuho boosted their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $73.00 price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $79.50.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on DuPont de Nemours

About DuPont de Nemours

(Free Report)

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing various steps of the manufacturing process.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for DuPont de Nemours Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DuPont de Nemours and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.