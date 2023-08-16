Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 2.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 290,928 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,253 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF comprises about 8.5% of Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC owned about 0.09% of Vanguard Growth ETF worth $72,569,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Grove Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the first quarter worth about $25,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Tandem Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000.

Shares of VUG traded down $1.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $279.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 420,821 shares, compared to its average volume of 967,733. The company has a market cap of $91.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $282.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $258.91. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $203.64 and a 52-week high of $295.07.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

