Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC Raises Holdings in Graniteshares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:BAR)

Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Graniteshares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:BAR – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 493,287 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,547 shares during the quarter. Graniteshares Gold Trust makes up approximately 1.1% of Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC owned about 0.99% of Graniteshares Gold Trust worth $9,624,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BAR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Graniteshares Gold Trust by 158.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 1,738 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Graniteshares Gold Trust in the first quarter worth $1,711,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in Graniteshares Gold Trust in the first quarter worth $21,735,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in Graniteshares Gold Trust in the first quarter worth $379,000. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV purchased a new position in Graniteshares Gold Trust in the first quarter worth $1,643,000.

NYSEARCA BAR traded down $0.06 on Wednesday, hitting $18.77. The stock had a trading volume of 610,484 shares, compared to its average volume of 594,091. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $19.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.21. Graniteshares Gold Trust has a 52-week low of $16.03 and a 52-week high of $20.38.

The GraniteShares Gold Trust (BAR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund tracks the gold spot price, less trust expenses and liabilities, using physically held gold stored and secured in vaults in London. BAR was launched on Aug 31, 2017 and is managed by GraniteShares.

