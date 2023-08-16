Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC Has $1.25 Million Position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC lowered its stake in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 1.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,434 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 60 shares during the period. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $1,248,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Mastercard by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,148 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $747,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp grew its stake in Mastercard by 0.8% during the first quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 3,409 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,209,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC grew its stake in Mastercard by 0.5% during the first quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 5,220 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,897,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Mastercard by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,678 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $583,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MGO Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in Mastercard by 3.5% during the first quarter. MGO Private Wealth LLC now owns 867 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.33% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on MA. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $425.00 to $430.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Mastercard from $438.00 to $442.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Mastercard from $400.00 to $435.00 in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Mastercard from $425.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Mastercard from $440.00 to $443.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $436.00.

Insider Transactions at Mastercard

In other news, insider Raj Seshadri sold 5,164 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $373.24, for a total transaction of $1,927,411.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,166,851.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Craig Vosburg sold 6,333 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $2,533,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 46,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,596,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Raj Seshadri sold 5,164 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $373.24, for a total transaction of $1,927,411.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,166,851.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 399,783 shares of company stock valued at $158,204,310 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Trading Up 0.3 %

MA traded up $1.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $395.51. The stock had a trading volume of 1,147,559 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,735,681. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $389.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $375.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $372.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.11. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1-year low of $276.87 and a 1-year high of $405.19.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $6.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.18 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 43.37% and a return on equity of 178.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.56 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 7th were given a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 6th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is 21.37%.

About Mastercard

(Free Report)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

