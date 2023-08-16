Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC Acquires 57,619 Shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Free Report) by 180.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 89,557 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 57,619 shares during the quarter. AstraZeneca accounts for about 0.7% of Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $6,216,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 10.7% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 77,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,402,000 after buying an additional 7,550 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 1.9% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 257,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,839,000 after purchasing an additional 4,769 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA grew its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 192.1% in the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,496,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,880,000 after purchasing an additional 984,309 shares during the last quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 77.9% in the first quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 27,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,942,000 after purchasing an additional 12,255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sittner & Nelson LLC grew its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 6.0% in the first quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 12,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $873,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AZN traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $69.71. 3,457,454 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,939,601. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.87. AstraZeneca PLC has a 12-month low of $52.65 and a 12-month high of $76.56. The firm has a market cap of $216.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $70.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.52.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 11th. Investors of record on Friday, August 11th will be given a dividend of $0.465 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 2%. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.73%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AZN. HSBC began coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Friday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of AstraZeneca from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 4th. UBS Group upgraded shares of AstraZeneca from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Argus decreased their target price on AstraZeneca from $85.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on AstraZeneca in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.00.

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company's marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Andexxa/Ondexxya, Atacand, Atacand HCT, Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, Xigduo/Xigduo, and Zestril XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Accolate, Accoleit, Vanticon, Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Bricanyl Respules and Turbuhaler, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Rhinocort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tezspire for respiratory and immunology; and Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

