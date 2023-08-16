Boral Limited (ASX:BLD) Insider Mark Johnson Purchases 10,000 Shares

Boral Limited (ASX:BLD – Get Free Report) insider Mark Johnson purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$5.07 ($3.29) per share, with a total value of A$50,700.00 ($32,922.08).
Boral Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.84, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.26.
Boral Company Profile
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Boral
- How to Find Cloud Software Company Stocks to Trade and Invest
- 3 Ways to Play the Upcoming NFL Season
- What Are the U.K. Market Holidays? How to Invest and Trade
- The TJX Companies: Offprice Retail Hits its Stride in Q2
- How to Invest in the Entertainment Industry
- Target Misses The Mark: Is It Too Late To Sell?
Receive News & Ratings for Boral Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boral and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.