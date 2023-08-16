Boral Limited (ASX:BLD) Insider Mark Johnson Purchases 10,000 Shares

Boral Limited (ASX:BLD – Get Free Report) insider Mark Johnson purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$5.07 ($3.29) per share, with a total value of A$50,700.00 ($32,922.08).

Boral Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.84, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

Boral Company Profile

Boral Limited manufactures and supplies building and construction materials in Australia. The company operates through Construction Materials and Property segments. It provides asphalt products, such as INNOVA system, UltraPatch, Durapave, and GATT Surfacing; bulk cement, slag, lime, dry mixes, specialty sands and gravels, and related products; and aggregates, crushed rock and roadbase, sand, recycled, specialty rocks, other quarry materials, and fill material.

