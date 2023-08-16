BNB Price Down 3% Over Last 7 Days (BNB)

BNB (BNB) traded 1.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 15th. BNB has a total market capitalization of $36.42 billion and $487.98 million worth of BNB was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, BNB has traded 3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One BNB coin can currently be purchased for about $236.71 or 0.00810430 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

BNB Profile

BNB (BNB) is a BFT coin that uses the BEP-2 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 27th, 2017. BNB’s total supply is 153,852,555 coins. The Reddit community for BNB is https://reddit.com/r/bnbchainofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BNB’s official Twitter account is @bnbchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for BNB is bnbchain.org/en.

Get BNB alerts:

According to CryptoCompare, “BNB (BNB) is a cryptocurrency . BNB has a current supply of 153,852,703.6269321. The last known price of BNB is 239.25330348 USD and is down -0.67 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1566 active market(s) with $360,615,164.28 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bnbchain.org/en.”

BNB Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BNB directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BNB should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BNB using one of the exchanges listed above.

