BNB Price Down 3% Over Last 7 Days (BNB)

BNB (BNB) traded 1.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 15th. BNB has a total market capitalization of $36.42 billion and $487.98 million worth of BNB was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, BNB has traded 3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One BNB coin can currently be purchased for about $236.71 or 0.00810430 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.
BNB Profile
BNB (BNB) is a BFT coin that uses the BEP-2 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 27th, 2017. BNB’s total supply is 153,852,555 coins. The Reddit community for BNB is https://reddit.com/r/bnbchainofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BNB’s official Twitter account is @bnbchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for BNB is bnbchain.org/en.
According to CryptoCompare, “BNB (BNB) is a cryptocurrency . BNB has a current supply of 153,852,703.6269321. The last known price of BNB is 239.25330348 USD and is down -0.67 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1566 active market(s) with $360,615,164.28 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bnbchain.org/en.”
BNB Coin Trading
