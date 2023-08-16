BlueArk Price Reaches $0.0010 on Top Exchanges (BRK)

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 15th. In the last seven days, BlueArk has traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar. BlueArk has a market cap of $32.38 million and approximately $276,493.53 worth of BlueArk was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BlueArk token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get BlueArk alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $29,211.05 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $228.58 or 0.00782499 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.26 or 0.00117286 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.20 or 0.00017800 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.06 or 0.00027605 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded down 17.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00002619 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000347 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000619 BTC.

BlueArk Token Profile

BlueArk (CRYPTO:BRK) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 30th, 2021. BlueArk’s total supply is 650,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 32,500,000,000 tokens. The official website for BlueArk is brk.blueark.io. BlueArk’s official Twitter account is @brkmetaverse and its Facebook page is accessible here.

BlueArk Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BlueArk (BRK) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. BlueArk has a current supply of 650,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of BlueArk is 0.00099619 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://brk.blueark.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BlueArk directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BlueArk should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BlueArk using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BlueArk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BlueArk and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.