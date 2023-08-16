Blue Bird Co. (NASDAQ:BLBD) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Blue Bird Co. (NASDAQ:BLBD – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 763,600 shares, an increase of 8.2% from the July 15th total of 705,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 420,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days. Approximately 3.5% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Blue Bird Stock Performance

Blue Bird stock traded up $0.07 on Wednesday, hitting $20.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 233,234 shares, compared to its average volume of 285,912. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $21.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.79. The firm has a market cap of $657.47 million, a P/E ratio of -36.39 and a beta of 1.30. Blue Bird has a one year low of $7.14 and a one year high of $28.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.13.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on BLBD shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Blue Bird from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 15th. TheStreet raised Blue Bird from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price target on Blue Bird from $23.00 to $29.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th.

Insider Transactions at Blue Bird

In other news, Director Coliseum Capital Management, L sold 3,450,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $69,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,237,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,750,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Blue Bird news, Director Coliseum Capital Management, L sold 3,450,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $69,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,237,500 shares in the company, valued at $24,750,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Asp Bb Holdings Llc sold 1,725,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $34,500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,805,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $156,103,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Blue Bird

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLBD. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in Blue Bird during the first quarter valued at approximately $15,977,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Blue Bird in the second quarter valued at $14,177,000. Driehaus Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Blue Bird during the second quarter worth $12,504,000. Clean Energy Transition LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Blue Bird by 103.4% during the fourth quarter. Clean Energy Transition LLP now owns 1,069,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,459,000 after acquiring an additional 543,972 shares during the period. Finally, Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Blue Bird by 294.5% in the 2nd quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 710,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,975,000 after purchasing an additional 530,480 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.00% of the company’s stock.

About Blue Bird

Blue Bird Corporation designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells school buses and related parts in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Bus and Parts. The company offers Type C, Type D, and specialty buses; and alternative fuel applications through its propane powered, gasoline powered, compressed natural gas powered, and electric powered school buses, as well as diesel engines.

