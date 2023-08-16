Blade Air Mobility, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDEW) Short Interest Up 6.1% in July

Blade Air Mobility, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDEW – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 31,400 shares, a growth of 6.1% from the July 15th total of 29,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 10,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.0 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Blade Air Mobility

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Blade Air Mobility stock. Cowen AND Company LLC bought a new stake in Blade Air Mobility, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDEW – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 48,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

Get Blade Air Mobility alerts:

Blade Air Mobility Price Performance

Shares of BLDEW stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $0.49. 1,102 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,757. Blade Air Mobility has a 1 year low of $0.30 and a 1 year high of $1.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.55.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Blade Air Mobility Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blade Air Mobility and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.