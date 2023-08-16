Bitcoin Private Hits 24-Hour Volume of $24.10 (BTCP)

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on August 15th. One Bitcoin Private coin can now be purchased for $0.19 or 0.00000700 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Bitcoin Private has traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. Bitcoin Private has a total market capitalization of $910,556.88 and $24.10 worth of Bitcoin Private was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $28.09 or 0.00096309 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $14.41 or 0.00049392 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.00 or 0.00027441 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000797 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000755 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0505 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (CRYPTO:BTCP) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 3rd, 2018. Bitcoin Private’s total supply is 22,815,307 coins and its circulating supply is 4,785,761 coins. Bitcoin Private’s official website is btcprivate.org. Bitcoin Private’s official Twitter account is @bitcoinprivate and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Private is https://reddit.com/r/btc_private and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Private (BTCP) is a Bitcoin hard fork with the snapshot happening on February 28th, the fork will consist of a mix between BTC and ZCL.

BTCP will use ZClassic (zk-snarks). This means payments are published on a public blockchain, but the sender, recipient and other transactional metadata remain unidentifiable.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Private directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Private should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin Private using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

