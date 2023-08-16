Bit Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTBT) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Bit Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTBT – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,990,000 shares, a decline of 14.7% from the July 15th total of 11,710,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,200,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, HC Wainwright boosted their price target on Bit Digital from $3.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th.

Bit Digital Price Performance

Bit Digital stock traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $3.25. 2,476,333 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,672,789. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $268.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.66 and a beta of 4.42. Bit Digital has a 1 year low of $0.53 and a 1 year high of $4.80.

Bit Digital (NASDAQ:BTBT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 12th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $8.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.50 million. Bit Digital had a negative net margin of 304.42% and a negative return on equity of 82.71%. Research analysts forecast that Bit Digital will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Bit Digital

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Bit Digital in the second quarter worth about $431,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Bit Digital by 27,451.0% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 27,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 27,451 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Bit Digital in the second quarter worth about $764,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bit Digital in the second quarter worth about $384,000. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in shares of Bit Digital in the second quarter worth about $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.62% of the company’s stock.

Bit Digital Company Profile

Bit Digital, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the bitcoin mining business. It is also involved in the treasury management activities; and digital asset staking and digital asset mining businesses, as well as ethereum staking activities. The company was formerly known as Golden Bull Limited and changed its name to Bit Digital, Inc in September 2020.

Featured Stories

