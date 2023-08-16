Birinyi Associates Inc. Reduces Stake in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Birinyi Associates Inc. reduced its stake in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 40.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 750 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Birinyi Associates Inc.’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $398,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Lam Research in the 1st quarter worth $14,424,035,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Lam Research by 450.0% in the 1st quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 55 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Webster Bank N. A. purchased a new stake in Lam Research in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP raised its position in Lam Research by 41.5% in the 4th quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 75 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lam Research during the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. 85.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Lam Research alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 882 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $642.86, for a total value of $567,002.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,999 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,356,537.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 882 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $642.86, for a total transaction of $567,002.52. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,999 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,356,537.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Christina Corrreia sold 1,627 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $708.85, for a total transaction of $1,153,298.95. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,330,364.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 18,159 shares of company stock worth $12,926,580. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LRCX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Lam Research from $565.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Lam Research in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on shares of Lam Research from $500.00 to $550.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $525.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Lam Research from $575.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $569.47.

View Our Latest Report on LRCX

Lam Research Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of Lam Research stock traded down $6.23 on Wednesday, reaching $649.60. The company had a trading volume of 281,897 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,295,325. Lam Research Co. has a 52-week low of $299.59 and a 52-week high of $726.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $646.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $566.14. The firm has a market cap of $87.27 billion, a PE ratio of 19.79, a PEG ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 3.16.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The semiconductor company reported $5.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.03 by $0.95. Lam Research had a net margin of 25.88% and a return on equity of 57.40%. The company had revenue of $3.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $8.83 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 30.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Lam Research Co. will post 26.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lam Research Profile

(Free Report)

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LRCX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lam Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lam Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.