Birinyi Associates Inc. Purchases Shares of 7,550 Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Birinyi Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 7,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,165,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 333.3% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Snowflake by 822.2% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Snowflake by 153.7% during the 1st quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 170 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Snowflake by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Snowflake by 1,264.7% in the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. 63.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Frank Slootman sold 1,724 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.31, for a total transaction of $300,510.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 185,683 shares in the company, valued at $32,366,403.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Snowflake news, CEO Frank Slootman sold 1,724 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.31, for a total value of $300,510.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 185,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,366,403.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael L. Speiser sold 330,087 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.63, for a total transaction of $58,303,266.81. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,725,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $304,852,428.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 646,895 shares of company stock worth $114,723,184 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SNOW has been the subject of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Snowflake from $180.00 to $216.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Snowflake from $170.00 to $185.00 in a report on Monday, June 26th. JMP Securities lowered their price target on Snowflake from $215.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Wolfe Research lowered Snowflake from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on Snowflake from $190.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Snowflake currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $191.40.

Snowflake Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of SNOW stock traded down $0.68 on Wednesday, reaching $150.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,573,399 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,794,097. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $173.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $160.14. Snowflake Inc. has a 12-month low of $119.27 and a 12-month high of $205.66. The company has a market capitalization of $49.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -56.36 and a beta of 0.75.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 24th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by ($0.24). Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 14.81% and a negative net margin of 37.78%. The firm had revenue of $623.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $607.57 million. Research analysts expect that Snowflake Inc. will post -1.48 EPS for the current year.

Snowflake Profile

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products.

