Birinyi Associates Inc. Has $5.41 Million Stock Position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Birinyi Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 8.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,524 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the quarter. The Goldman Sachs Group accounts for 2.2% of Birinyi Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Birinyi Associates Inc.’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $5,405,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 40.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,936,351 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,038,425,000 after purchasing an additional 1,696,350 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 2.9% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,044,608 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,650,142,000 after purchasing an additional 144,177 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.1% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,764,509 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,396,236,000 after purchasing an additional 52,016 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC raised its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 2,245,996 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $771,230,000 after purchasing an additional 89,985 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $759,531,000. 76.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE GS traded down $1.69 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $330.52. 1,971,619 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,547,971. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $287.75 and a 1-year high of $389.58. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $335.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $336.97. The firm has a market cap of $108.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.17, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.39.

The Goldman Sachs Group ( NYSE:GS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The investment management company reported $3.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.25 by ($0.17). The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 9.74% and a return on equity of 8.27%. The firm had revenue of $10.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.61 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $7.73 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 25.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be issued a $2.75 dividend. This represents a $11.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 30th. This is a positive change from The Goldman Sachs Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.50. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.66%.

In other news, CEO David M. Solomon sold 4,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.28, for a total value of $1,496,376.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 124,782 shares in the company, valued at $44,457,330.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 9,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.73, for a total transaction of $105,570,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 51,676,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $606,164,629.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David M. Solomon sold 4,200 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.28, for a total value of $1,496,376.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 124,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,457,330.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,159,686 shares of company stock worth $123,960,027 over the last 90 days. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on GS shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $339.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $407.00 to $411.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $433.00 to $483.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $347.00 price objective (up from $337.00) on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Citigroup downgraded The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $370.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $396.93.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in resale agreements.

