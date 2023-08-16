Bessemer Group Inc. Raises Stock Position in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Free Report) by 29.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 932,604 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 210,912 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $150,597,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Keysight Technologies by 227.8% during the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 177 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Keysight Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Keysight Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. 84.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on KEYS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $218.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Keysight Technologies in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. VNET Group reaffirmed an “initiates” rating on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research note on Friday, June 30th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $184.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Keysight Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.58.

In other news, Director Kevin A. Stephens bought 420 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $157.45 per share, with a total value of $66,129.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 5,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $879,988.05. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Keysight Technologies news, Director Kevin A. Stephens bought 420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $157.45 per share, with a total value of $66,129.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $879,988.05. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kailash Narayanan sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $82,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 26,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,317,885. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:KEYS traded down $1.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $151.78. The stock had a trading volume of 505,382 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,122,391. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $139.63 and a twelve month high of $189.45. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $163.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $161.02. The company has a current ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market capitalization of $27.07 billion, a PE ratio of 23.23, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.05.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 16th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.17. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 21.11% and a return on equity of 31.75%. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.68 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 7.59 EPS for the current year.

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test solutions, and related software; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; and optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

