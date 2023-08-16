Bessemer Group Inc. Purchases 72,451 Shares of PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG)

Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,951,735 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 72,451 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. owned about 0.52% of PG&E worth $209,429,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Securian Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in PG&E by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 136,674 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,210,000 after buying an additional 621 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in PG&E by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 104,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,693,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Lumbard & Kellner LLC raised its holdings in PG&E by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Lumbard & Kellner LLC now owns 26,003 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $423,000 after buying an additional 790 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC raised its holdings in PG&E by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 11,234 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $182,000 after buying an additional 843 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in PG&E by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,250 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 845 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.09% of the company’s stock.

PG&E Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:PCG traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $16.95. The stock had a trading volume of 3,846,989 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,711,163. PG&E Co. has a 12 month low of $11.60 and a 12 month high of $18.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.71. The company has a market cap of $43.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.60, a PEG ratio of 5.66 and a beta of 1.12.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PG&E ( NYSE:PCG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.04). PG&E had a net margin of 8.79% and a return on equity of 9.79%. The firm had revenue of $5.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.25 earnings per share. PG&E’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that PG&E Co. will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on PCG. Guggenheim dropped their target price on shares of PG&E from $22.00 to $21.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. UBS Group upgraded shares of PG&E from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $21.00 in a report on Monday, August 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of PG&E in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of PG&E from $20.00 to $21.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of PG&E in a report on Friday, July 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PG&E has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.28.

About PG&E

(Free Report)

PG&E Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, engages in the sale and delivery of electricity and natural gas to customers in northern and central California, the United States. It generates electricity using nuclear, hydroelectric, fossil fuel-fired, fuel cell, and photovoltaic sources.

Featured Stories

