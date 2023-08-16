Bessemer Group Inc. Purchases 1,860 Shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Free Report) by 0.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,643,969 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,860 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. owned about 0.54% of Nasdaq worth $144,547,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 250.6% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 547 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in Nasdaq by 56.0% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Nasdaq during the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nasdaq in the fourth quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Nasdaq during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Institutional investors own 72.38% of the company’s stock.

In other Nasdaq news, Director Steven D. Black bought 4,000 shares of Nasdaq stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $51.46 per share, with a total value of $205,840.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 144,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,434,374.74. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Nasdaq news, CEO Adena T. Friedman bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $51.00 per share, for a total transaction of $510,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,672,318 shares in the company, valued at approximately $85,288,218. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven D. Black purchased 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $51.46 per share, with a total value of $205,840.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 144,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,434,374.74. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 14,500 shares of company stock worth $740,540 in the last quarter. 0.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NDAQ traded up $0.27 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $50.84. The stock had a trading volume of 933,845 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,951,261. Nasdaq, Inc. has a one year low of $48.65 and a one year high of $69.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.60. The business has a 50-day moving average of $50.78 and a 200-day moving average of $53.92. The stock has a market cap of $24.98 billion, a PE ratio of 22.78, a PEG ratio of 6.96 and a beta of 0.92.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $925.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $914.85 million. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 21.92% and a net margin of 18.08%. Nasdaq’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.69 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 2.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.64%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on NDAQ shares. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 price objective on shares of Nasdaq in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Nasdaq from $56.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. StockNews.com cut shares of Nasdaq from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Nasdaq in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.05.

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Market Platforms, Capital Access Platforms, and Anti-Financial Crime. The Market Platforms segment trading services, including equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, fixed income and commodities trading and clearing, and trade management service businesses.

