Bessemer Group Inc. Has $253.81 Million Position in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Bessemer Group Inc. reduced its holdings in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,169,177 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 10,211 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $253,807,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SLB. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Schlumberger in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new position in Schlumberger in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Schlumberger by 172.3% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 482 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the period. Exos TFP Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in Schlumberger by 269.7% in the first quarter. Exos TFP Holdings LLC now owns 536 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 391 shares during the period. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Schlumberger in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 82.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on SLB. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $74.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Schlumberger from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $66.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.13.

Schlumberger Stock Down 0.7 %

Schlumberger stock traded down $0.40 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $57.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,692,838 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,757,078. The company has a market capitalization of $82.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.81. Schlumberger Limited has a 12 month low of $33.80 and a 12 month high of $62.78. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.33.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.01. Schlumberger had a net margin of 12.63% and a return on equity of 21.27%. The business had revenue of $8.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Schlumberger Limited will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Schlumberger Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 6th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 5th. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.50%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Howard Guild sold 17,500 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.97, for a total value of $1,014,475.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 22,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,285,832.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Howard Guild sold 17,500 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.97, for a total transaction of $1,014,475.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 22,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,285,832.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Kevin Fyfe sold 7,716 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.34, for a total transaction of $457,867.44. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 28,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,680,271.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 68,805 shares of company stock valued at $3,801,485 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Schlumberger Profile

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

Further Reading

