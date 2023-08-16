Bessemer Group Inc. Has $198.67 Million Stock Holdings in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,192,213 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,860 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. owned about 0.82% of Quanta Services worth $198,670,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PWR. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 14.0% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 137,562 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $22,923,000 after acquiring an additional 16,853 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Quanta Services during the first quarter worth approximately $978,000. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co raised its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 2.1% during the first quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 8,489 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,415,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new position in Quanta Services during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new position in Quanta Services during the first quarter valued at approximately $847,000. 88.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on PWR shares. Northland Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $190.00 to $210.00 in a report on Friday, August 4th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $192.00 to $234.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $174.00 to $190.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $201.00 to $238.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $199.91.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Bernard Fried sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.84, for a total value of $1,438,720.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,685,460.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, VP Dorothy Upperman sold 4,074 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.87, for a total value of $749,086.38. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 13,078 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,404,651.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Bernard Fried sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.84, for a total transaction of $1,438,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,685,460.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Quanta Services Stock Performance

NYSE PWR traded down $1.62 on Wednesday, hitting $201.58. 200,028 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 847,179. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The business’s fifty day moving average is $195.82 and its 200 day moving average is $174.89. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $123.25 and a 52 week high of $206.43. The company has a market capitalization of $29.27 billion, a PE ratio of 51.84 and a beta of 1.08.

Quanta Services Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 3rd were given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 30th. Quanta Services’s payout ratio is presently 8.16%.

Quanta Services Profile

Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries worldwide. The company's Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

Further Reading

