Bessemer Group Inc. Decreases Stake in Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Bessemer Group Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 593,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,038 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in AON were worth $187,178,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of AON by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its position in shares of AON by 2.8% during the first quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 1,243 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $410,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of AON by 43.0% during the fourth quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 123 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in AON by 0.5% in the first quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 8,257 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,603,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in AON by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,143 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,844,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.21% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on AON shares. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of AON from $325.00 to $322.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 31st. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of AON from $365.00 to $380.00 in a report on Sunday, July 30th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AON in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $352.00 target price on shares of AON in a report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of AON from $322.00 to $351.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $341.55.

AON Price Performance

Shares of NYSE AON traded up $4.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $321.58. 423,598 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 835,893. Aon plc has a fifty-two week low of $266.35 and a fifty-two week high of $347.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.66, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The firm has a market cap of $65.24 billion, a PE ratio of 24.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $329.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $320.44.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by ($0.07). AON had a net margin of 20.78% and a negative return on equity of 1,312.86%. The company had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.63 EPS. AON’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Aon plc will post 14.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AON Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 1st were issued a dividend of $0.615 per share. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 31st. AON’s payout ratio is 19.16%.

AON Profile

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, specialty solutions, global risk consulting and captives management, and affinity programs; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

