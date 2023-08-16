Bessemer Group Inc. Boosts Stake in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,641,567 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 31,313 shares during the period. Blackstone accounts for about 0.8% of Bessemer Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $319,875,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,495,670 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,668,954,000 after purchasing an additional 798,734 shares during the last quarter. Edgewood Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 11,424,857 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $847,610,000 after purchasing an additional 509,348 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Blackstone during the 4th quarter valued at $510,355,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 96,256.0% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,790,996 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $429,634,000 after purchasing an additional 5,784,986 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of Blackstone by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 5,476,768 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $481,079,000 after acquiring an additional 297,366 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.65% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on BX shares. Bank of America upped their target price on Blackstone from $105.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Blackstone from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Blackstone from $98.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. StockNews.com raised Blackstone from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, TheStreet raised Blackstone from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Blackstone currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $110.97.

Blackstone Price Performance

Shares of BX stock traded down $0.59 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $96.88. 614,127 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,432,601. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $97.26 and a 200 day moving average of $90.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Blackstone Inc. has a 52-week low of $71.72 and a 52-week high of $109.99. The company has a market cap of $68.76 billion, a PE ratio of 59.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.50.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The asset manager reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.43 billion. Blackstone had a net margin of 17.92% and a return on equity of 16.99%. Blackstone’s quarterly revenue was up 347.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.49 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 7th. Investors of record on Monday, July 31st were paid a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 28th. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio is presently 191.52%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Blackstone news, CAO David Payne sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.22, for a total value of $1,032,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 53,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,499,664.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Altus Holdings Lp Gso purchased 57,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.25 per share, for a total transaction of $299,250.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 21,071,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $110,623,406.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO David Payne sold 10,000 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.22, for a total transaction of $1,032,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 53,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,499,664.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 117,163 shares of company stock valued at $639,861 and have sold 3,095,000 shares valued at $34,444,000. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Profile

(Free Report)

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

