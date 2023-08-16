Banco Santander S.A. Trims Stock Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Banco Santander S.A. reduced its stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 15.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 218,139 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 38,919 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA comprises approximately 0.9% of Banco Santander S.A.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Banco Santander S.A.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $60,592,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NVDA. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in NVIDIA in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Nordwand Advisors LLC acquired a new position in NVIDIA in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. increased its stake in NVIDIA by 605.7% in the fourth quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 247 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Chelsea Counsel Co. acquired a new stake in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. 64.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,084 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.00, for a total transaction of $7,040,620.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 139,860 shares in the company, valued at $42,657,300. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other NVIDIA news, Director Harvey C. Jones sold 119,795 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $403.17, for a total value of $48,297,750.15. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 676,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $272,702,575.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,084 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.00, for a total value of $7,040,620.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 139,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,657,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 368,271 shares of company stock worth $147,115,953. 3.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NVIDIA Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA opened at $439.40 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.09 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 228.86, a PEG ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 1.75. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $433.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $327.09. NVIDIA Co. has a 52-week low of $108.13 and a 52-week high of $480.88.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.17. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 23.63% and a net margin of 18.52%. The business had revenue of $7.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.18 earnings per share. NVIDIA’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 7th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.04%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is 8.33%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NVDA. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on NVIDIA from $475.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Susquehanna upped their target price on NVIDIA from $450.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Mizuho increased their price target on NVIDIA from $400.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. UBS Group increased their target price on NVIDIA from $475.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $435.53.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

